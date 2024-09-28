EC’s rejection of forensic audit proposal undermines transparency – PI



The Progressives Intellectuals (PI) have stated that the Electoral Commission’s refusal to accept proposals for a forensic audit of the voters’ register undermines the transparency of the electoral process.

The group, comprising university academics, researchers, and administrators in Ghana, stressed that the concerns voiced by certain members of the public about the integrity of the register must be taken seriously to build trust ahead of the December 7 elections.

A press statement signed by Dr. Yunus Dumbe, President of PI, stated that the Electoral Commission must show ‘extreme transparency’ in fulfilling its mandate to earn public trust.

‘This will restore the trust and confidence of the public in its activities. The current stance taking by the Commission portrays a certain negative picture which implies that it is not accountable to the public,’ the Group said.

The Group appealed to the Commission to listen to the ‘voices of the masses’ in the bid to strengthen democracy in Ghana.

The ElC has maint

ained that requests for a forensic audit of the Provisional Voters’ Register are premature, as it has not yet completed the necessary processes to clean the register.

In response to a petition from the National Democratic Congress, the Commission noted that it had largely addressed the discrepancies identified in the Register and plans to conduct an online exhibition of the register before finalizing it.

In a letter to the NDC signed by Mrs Jean Mensa, Chairperson, EC, the Commission said the exhibition of Provisional Voters’ Register allowed for inspection and correction of discrepancies.

It said the Commission’s District Officers were implementing the decisions and recommendations of the District Registration Review Officers.

‘From the above, you (NDC) will attest to the fact that the production of a Final Voters Register is a process, not an event. It does not happen overnight. It requires painstaking effort and processes to arrive at a Final Register.

‘The above processes are ongoing and have not bee

n exhausted. It is therefore our position that the call for a forensic audit is premature,’ the EC said.

Source: Ghana News Agency