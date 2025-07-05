Prime Minister Modi Pays Tribute to Ghana’s Founding President Dr Kwame Nkrumah



Accra: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday paid homage to Ghana’s founding President Osagyefo Dr Kwame Nkrumah at his resting place, the Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park in Accra.





According to Ghana News Agency, the Prime Minister, accompanied by Vice President Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, is in Ghana for a two-day visit at the invitation of President John Dramani Mahama. The mausoleum, designed by Don Arthur, houses the mortal remains of Osagyefo Dr Kwame Nkrumah and his wife Fathia Nkrumah.





Osagyefo Dr Kwame Nkrumah, known for his role in the African liberation struggle and Pan-Africanism, remains an inspirational figure to world leaders. Prime Minister Modi described Dr Kwame Nkrumah as a statesman whose thoughts and ideals have guided many.





Prime Minister Modi acknowledged Dr Kwame Nkrumah’s dedication to the well-being of the Ghanaian people. During his visit, he laid a wreath at Dr Kwame Nkrumah’s tomb and observed a moment of silence in honor of his contributions to freedom, unity, and social justice.





The tribute by Prime Minister Modi underscores India’s respect for Ghana’s history and reaffirms the strong bonds of friendship and cooperation between India and Ghana.

