Prez Mahama Highlights Achievements in First 120 Days of Administration

Accra: President John Dramani Mahama has announced that his administration has successfully fulfilled most of the promises made to the citizens of Ghana as outlined in the lead-up to the 2024 general election. In a comprehensive update presented on his first 120 days in office, President Mahama detailed several commitments that have been met as part of the government’s social contract with the nation.

According to Ghana News Agency, the President emphasized that his government has formed a lean administration, introduced a robust code of conduct for appointees, and eliminated certain taxes, including the Electronic Transfer Levy (e-levy) and the Betting Tax. These actions are part of a broader strategy aimed at promoting transparency, accountability, efficiency, and urgency within the governance framework.

President Mahama also highlighted the initiation of investigations into past incidents, such as the murder of journalist Ahmed Suale and election-related violence, as part of his administration’s commitment to justice and accountability.

In terms of job creation, the President outlined significant initiatives like the Adwumawura, the national apprenticeship initiative, and the one million coders programme as key drivers of employment opportunities for Ghanaians.

On environmental issues, Mahama reported progress in the fight against illegal mining, noting the reclamation of seven out of nine affected forest reserves. Additionally, he introduced the ‘Black Star Experience’ aimed at enhancing tourism and exports, alongside efforts to streamline scholarship schemes and support vulnerable groups.

President Mahama reiterated his dedication to enhancing accountability within the security services and emphasized the importance of unity in advancing the country’s ‘Resetting Ghana’ agenda. Despite the achievements, he acknowledged that significant work remains to fulfill the aspirations of the Ghanaian people.

The President called for national unity and cooperation across all political, regional, and social divides to build a brighter and more prosperous future. He expressed profound gratitude for the mandate entrusted to his government and pledged to continue working tirelessly to earn the trust of the people.

“I call upon every Ghanaian-in every city, town, and village, in every sector of our economy, across every political divide-to join hands,” he urged, highlighting the collective effort needed to achieve the nation’s goals.