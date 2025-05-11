President Mahama Urges End to ‘Senseless’ Election-Related Deaths

Accra: President John Dramani Mahama has called for an end to electoral violence, describing election-related deaths as ‘senseless.’ At least eight Ghanaians died in the 2020 election, while six more lost their lives in 2024. Giving an account of his first 120 days in office on Wednesday, President Mahama urged Ghanaians to uphold democratic principles and end political violence.

According to Ghana News Agency, the President highlighted the importance of elections as a means to choose leaders and not a reason for violence. He expressed a strong commitment to bringing those responsible for election-related violence to justice, emphasizing that accountability is crucial for national healing and maintaining institutional trust. The President mentioned that the Attorney General is preparing a report for the cabinet that will recommend appropriate compensation for victims and families affected by these unlawful incidents.

Investigations have been initiated into cases of election-related violence to resolve unsol

ved incidents. President Mahama specifically addressed the Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election violence in 2019, stating that ASP Azugu, allegedly involved, is cooperating with the National Investigations Bureau to identify, arrest, and prosecute those responsible. Ongoing investigations include the 2020 Techiman South election incident, where two lives were lost.

Three individuals have been charged with conspiracy and murder over the Odododiodoo Constituency violence in 2020 and have been committed for trial at the high court. In addition, investigators have revisited the scene at the Ablekuma Central Constituency, where a military officer allegedly caused a death. A formal request has been made to the Inspector-General of Police and the Chief of Army Staff to make the personnel involved available for questioning.

In Dormaa West, where Kofi Robert died, one person has been charged and is on trial, while another suspect remains at large and is being pursued. Investigations are also ongoing into deaths recorded

during the 2024 elections in Tolon, Damongo, Awutu Senya East, Nkoranza South, Offinso North, and Ahafo Ano South West constituencies.