Former NPP PC Urges Assembly Members to Confirm Kadjebi DCE Nominee



Kadjebi: Mr. Tassah Tapha Tassah, the Akan New Patriotic Party (NPP) Parliamentary Candidate for the upcoming 2024 election, has urged the Assembly members of the Kadjebi District to confirm Dr. Sam Suraj Issaka as the District Chief Executive (DCE). Mr. Tassah made a plea for unity, asking that partisan considerations be set aside for the greater good of the district.





According to Ghana News Agency, Mr. Tassah, who practices law privately in Accra, emphasized the importance of Dr. Suraj’s confirmation for the development of the district. He suggested that the focus should be on district-wide progress rather than individual interests. The appeal was made on the sidelines of the upcoming confirmation session for Dr. Suraj, scheduled for Wednesday, April 9, in Kadjebi, located in the Oti Region.





The Kadjebi District Assembly is composed of 36 elected members and 16 government appointees. Dr. Sam Suraj Issaka, the nominee for the DCE position, is currently serving as a Research Scientist at the Ghana Atomic Energy Commission. He also holds the position of Oti Regional Director of Research and Innovation for the National Democratic Congress (NDC). In addition, Dr. Suraj has a history of public service as he was a two-term Assemblyman for the Mempeasem Electoral Area.

