President Mahama to Address African Union Debt Conference in Lomé



Lomé: President John Dramani Mahama is in Lomé, Togo to address the African Union Conference on Debt. The event, lasting three days, is organized by the African Union Commission’s Department for Economic Development, Tourism, Trade, Industry, and Minerals (ETTIM) under the theme ‘Africa’s Public Debt Management Agenda: Restoring and Safeguarding Debt Sustainability.’

According to Ghana News Agency, the conference will bring together AU Member States, policymakers, financial experts, and key stakeholders. Attendees include representatives from Ministries of Finance, African Central Banks, Regional Economic Communities, African Multilateral Financial Institutions, and Civil Society Organizations.

The meeting will focus on facilitating knowledge exchange and sharing advanced practices in debt management among AU Member States. It will also aim to formulate a position on necessary reforms to the global financial architecture to address the continent’s current debt crisis.

Participants will discuss innovative d

ebt financing mechanisms to secure new financing while maintaining debt sustainability. The goal is to explore and recommend effective debt management practices needed to restore and safeguard public debt sustainability across Africa.