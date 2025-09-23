President Mahama Leads Delegation to UNGA 80 in New York



New york: President John Dramani Mahama has departed Accra for New York, United States, leading a high-level delegation to the 80th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA 80), which commences on Tuesday, 23rd September, 2025.





According to Ghana News Agency, a statement issued by Mr. Felix Kwakye Ofosu, Presidential Spokesman and Minister in-charge of Government Communications, said President Mahama was slated to address the General Assembly on Thursday, 25th September. In his capacity as the African Union’s champion for financial institutions, he will host two significant side events.





The statement also noted that his itinerary includes crucial bilateral meetings with the UN Secretary-General, various heads of state, and global leaders, such as the President of the Rockefeller Foundation. President Mahama will also engage with the US-Africa Chamber of Commerce and make a historic visit to NASDAQ, where he is expected to ring the closing bell.





Accompanying the President is the First Lady, Mrs. Lordina Mahama, who is set to attend and address side events organized by the Organisation of African First Ladies for Development (OAFLAD) and deliver the keynote address at a World Vision International prayer service dedicated to the world’s children.





The delegation includes Mr. Julius Debrah, the Chief of Staff, Dr. Callistus Mahama, the Executive Secretary to the President, Mrs. Joyce Bawa Mogtari, Special Aide and Presidential Advisor, Nana Oye Bampoe, Deputy Chief of Staff in-charge of Finance and Administration and Technical Adviser to the First Lady, Mr. Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, the Minister for Foreign Affairs.





Other members of the delegation are Mr. Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, the Minister for Health, Mr. Kwakye Ofosu, Presidential Spokesperson and Minister in-charge of Government Communications, Mrs. Elizabeth Ofosu Adjare, the Minister for Trade, and Mr. Simon Madjie, the Chief Executive of the Ghana Investment Promotions Centre.





The statement concluded that President Mahama and his delegation are expected to return to Ghana on 30th September.

