President Kais Saied Asserts Tunisia’s Sovereignty Amidst Foreign Interference Concerns



Tunis: President Kais Saied emphasized during a meeting at Carthage Palace with Foreign Affairs Minister Mohamed Ali Nafti that Tunisia is an independent and sovereign state that will not accept any interference in its internal affairs. Saied highlighted that sovereignty belongs to the Tunisian people and warned that those attempting to act as ‘guardians’ over the country or influence its agenda are misguided in their efforts. Despite attempts to undermine it, Tunisia, he asserted, will remain free and independent.

According to Agence Tunis Afrique Presse, Saied criticized parties that he accused of behaving as if they could lecture Tunisians or pass judgment on them. He accused these parties of aligning themselves with treason and colonialism, stating that they would ultimately expose their own agendas. The President recalled issuing a strongly worded protest to a foreign representative who, he claimed, failed to respect diplomatic norms, insisting that anyone who disregards Tunisia’s sovereignty must bear

full responsibility.

Saied also condemned what he described as the European Parliament’s interference in Tunisia’s affairs, emphasizing that Tunisia’s decisions are purely national and its sovereignty ‘is not up for discussion.’ He concluded that those seeking confrontation ‘will be met with confrontation,’ asserting that Tunisia will not relinquish its independent will.