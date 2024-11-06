President Akufo-Addo Inaugurates Public Sector Lawyers’ Conference to Enhance Legal Expertise.



ACCRA: President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has officially inaugurated the maiden Public Sector Lawyers’ Conference in Accra, highlighting the government’s commitment to enhancing the expertise of Ghana’s public sector legal professionals. The conference aims to address emerging legal trends crucial for the growth and proficiency of participants.

According to Ghana News Agency, the three-day event encompasses a broad spectrum of topics vital for public sector legal professionals. These include legal coordination, contract management, arbitration, dispute resolution in the public sector, ethical practices in law, and developments in international dispute resolution. A team of experts is set to deliberate on issues such as public procurement, criminal law arbitration, private-public partnerships, and the review of the current legal framework governing private-public partnerships.

President Nana Akufo-Addo remarked on the administration’s deliberate efforts to resource the Office of the Attorney-General, whic

h has resulted in a transformed office with the competency and resources to champion Ghana’s position internationally. He highlighted the progress made by the Office’s lawyers in defending the nation’s interests in international disputes, underscoring a shift towards self-reliance and a belief in the local legal profession. This initiative aims to build a legal service fit for the 21st Century.

The President noted that the enhancement of Ghanaian lawyers’ expertise in international collateral arbitration, investors’ arbitration, and contractual negotiation has not only reduced disputes but also alleviated the financial burden of engaging foreign lawyers. The conference, themed ‘Coordinating Legally for an Efficient and Cohesive Public Service,’ is held under the auspices of the Office of the Attorney-General and Ministry of Justice. Expected outcomes include the establishment of a legal research hub to review and advise on the legal framework of the public sector, along with a report on best practices for pr

omoting efficient and effective public service.

Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, Mr. Godfred Yeboah-Dame, highlighted the programme’s focus on lawyers from all Ministries and Agencies in the public sector. He emphasized the critical role of public sector lawyers and the necessity of continuous training to deepen their knowledge and skills.