President Akufo-Addo Announces Free Tertiary Education for Cocoa Farmers’ Wards.



Accra: President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has directed the Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD) to provide a scholarship scheme to cover the educational expenses of cocoa farmers’ wards studying at the tertiary level. ‘This means all wards of cocoa farmers qualify for free tertiary education through the cocoa scholarship,’ he announced in a speech at the 2024 National Farmers’ Day Awards and Dinner Night, in Accra.

According to Ghana News Agency, the President stated that following the introduction of the ‘Free Senior High School (SHS)’ policy during his first term of office in 2017, the objective for the existing COCOBOD scholarships, which catered for cocoa farmers’ wards at the secondary school, had been muted. For a considerable number of years, the scheme provided financial assistance to students from cocoa-producing communities, serving as a source of relief for many parents in paying their wards’ fees.

The COCOBOD recently declared the termination of the long-standing initiative, citing the implementation

of the ‘Free SHS’ programme by the Government. As a replacement, the authorities have instituted the Cocoa Board Education Trust, to provide vital primary school facilities in neglected cocoa-producing regions. The Board says with the advent of the ‘Free SHS’, it is time for the original plan to be reviewed, and channel resources towards other ventures.

President Akufo-Addo has made educational development and accessibility prominent in his Administration’s agenda, culminating in the huge investment in the sector. Some five million Ghanaian children are estimated to have benefitted from the ‘Free SHS’ programme since its inception in 2017, with some GHS12 billion spent on its implementation, according to the Ministry of Education. ‘I want to be remembered as the Education President,’ the President asserted recently.

On the Farmers’ Day Awards, Nana Owusu Achiaw, a 70-year-old farmer based in the Sekyere-Central District of the Ashanti Region, specialising in mixed farming, was crowned as the 2024 National B

est Farmer. He received GHS1 million as his prize, a category sponsored by the Agricultural Development Bank (ADB), and was celebrated for his outstanding adherence to climate-smart agricultural and innovative practices.

Other award winners are Ransford Atiemo, National Best Farmer Second Runner-up, who received a tractor with implements, as well as Nassam Fuseini, National Best Farmer First Runner-up, who was also presented with a tractor, trailer, and sprayer. Apostle Noah Obeng, the National Best Livestock Farmer, Stephen Addo, National Best Physically-Challenged Farmer, and Ernestina Osei-Tutu, National Best Female Farmer, each received GHS200, 000 as their prizes.

Mensah Weibukanga emerged as the Overall National Best Fisher, taking home a double cabin pick-up truck, while Ebenezer Dzikunu, National Best Fish farmer, Victoria Atsa, National Best Fish Processor, and Christopher Ackom National Best Marine Fisher, were also awarded for their efforts. Nana Joojo Solomon emerged as the National Best Most Ou

tstanding Personality for Sustainable Development of Artisanal Fishing, and received a double cabin truck, with Kwame Damoah, National Best Most Outstanding Fisheries Enforcement Officer, also taking home a double cabin kia truck.

Kwame Alex, the National Best Cocoa Farmer, Solomon Tohola, National Best Most Promising Young Cocoa Farmer, Yaa Ajele, National Best Most Enterprising Cocoa Farmer, Victor Benefo, National Best Coffee Farmer, and Winifred Batabana, National Best Sheanut Picker, were also decorated for their outstanding farming practices. The programme was held under the auspices of the Ministry of Food and Agriculture (MoFA) on the theme: ‘Building Climate Resilient Agriculture for Sustainable Food and Security’.