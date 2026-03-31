Premier Tech Selects Anaqua to Modernize its Global IP Management

BOSTON, March 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Anaqua, the leading provider of innovation and intellectual property (IP) management technology, today announced that Premier Tech, a global leader in horticulture, agriculture, packaging equipment and technologies, wastewater treatment systems, digital solutions and life sciences, has selected Anaqua’s RightHub platform to transform its IP management processes, drive greater efficiency and future-proof its intellectual property management strategy. RightHub from Anaqua is the first AI-native, full-cycle IP Management System built with AI-powered tools for generative and predictive IP workflows.

To transform its IP management, Premier Tech’s IP team sought a modern solution as a natural evolution of its homegrown system and enable more proactive, efficient management of a growing global IP portfolio. Since innovation is at the heart of Premier Tech, the company wanted to protect and manage it effectively with an IP management solution that will allow them to focus on what they do best.

According to Premier Tech, RightHub from Anaqua stood out because of its modern architecture, collaboration features, and advanced automation capabilities, which will enable the Premier Tech team to streamline workflows, enhance data management, and gain actionable insights, all while reducing low value-added and repetitive tasks. The solution aligns with Premier Tech’s commitment to efficiency and agility in a fast-paced, technology-driven environment.

“We are thrilled to partner with Premier Tech, a company that shares our passion for innovation,” said Justin Crotty, CEO of Anaqua. “By leveraging RightHub from Anaqua, the first AI-native IP management platform, Premier Tech will not only optimize its IP operations but also strengthen its ability to protect and scale innovation globally.”

About Premier Tech

At Premier Tech, we are all about making a difference by connecting People and Technologies — for over 100 years. Premier Tech is active in horticulture, agriculture, packaging equipment and technologies, wastewater treatment systems, digital solutions and life sciences. Our offers help improve crop yields as well as the health and wellbeing of humans and animals, protect water resources, and increase productivity in manufacturing. Premier Tech generates more than one billion dollars in annual sales, driven by some 6 000 team members across 31 countries.

For more information about Premier Tech, visit www.premiertech.com.

About Anaqua

Anaqua, Inc. is a premier provider of integrated intellectual property (IP) management technology solutions and services for corporations and law firms. Its IP management software platforms, AQX®, PATTSY WAVE®, and RightHub® offer best practice workflows with big data analytics and tech-enabled services to create an intelligent environment designed to inform IP strategy, enable IP decision-making, and streamline IP operations, tailored to each segment’s needs. Today, nearly half of the top 100 U.S. patent filers and global brands, as well as a growing number of law firms worldwide use Anaqua’s solutions. Over two million IP executives, attorneys, paralegals, administrators, and innovators use the platform for their IP management needs. The company’s global operations are headquartered in Boston, with offices across the U.S., Europe, Asia, and Australia. For additional information, please visit anaqua.com, or on Anaqua’s LinkedIn.

MEDIA CONTACT:



Jean Kondo

Anaqua

+1-617-375-5808

[email protected]

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