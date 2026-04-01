Bitget Expands Agent Hub Ecosystem Through MuleRun Partnership to Advance Agentic Trading

VICTORIA, Seychelles, April 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bitget , the world’s largest Universal Exchange (UEX), announced a strategic product partnership with MuleRun, an industry-leading self-evolving AI Agent, to launch a personal AI-powered trading assistant that brings institutional-grade market signals to everyday investors through natural language.

MuleRun is a self-evolving personal AI platform that lets users deploy workflows through natural language with no technical setup. It runs 24/7 on cloud-based virtual machines and is built to keep tasks, monitoring, and scheduled jobs running continuously, even when users are offline.

The collaboration marks a new milestone in AI-driven trading infrastructure as professional-level financial intelligence becomes more accessible to mainstream users. Through the integration of Bitget Agent Hub’s AI financial data ecosystem with MuleRun’s always-on personal AI environment, users can now access structured market analysis, monitor opportunities across asset classes, and build automated trading workflows through simple conversation, without requiring technical expertise.

The launch reflects a broader shift in investor behavior. As markets become more interconnected and volatility spreads across crypto, equities, commodities, currencies, and macro-driven assets, users are looking for systems that can do more than display data. They want intelligent tools that can interpret live information, track multiple markets continuously, and deliver timely, actionable insights in a form that is easy to use. For many retail investors, the core barriers remain the same: market data is too complex, round-the-clock monitoring is difficult, and AI hallucinations when timeliness and reliability of market data are uncertain.

This partnership is designed to address those constraints across data, intelligence, security, and execution. Through Bitget Agent Hub, MuleRun users gain access to a financial analytics framework spanning 19 data tools across crypto, U.S. equities, gold, crude oil, forex, A-shares, on-chain metrics, social sentiment, and 16 macroeconomic indicators including CPI, GDP, and FOMC decisions. Bitget’s Skill Hub further translates this data into specialized AI capabilities across macro analysis, technical analysis, sentiment analysis, market intelligence, and news briefings, making advanced financial interpretation available through plain-language interaction.

“We see a clear shift toward trading environments where analysis, monitoring, and execution are increasingly unified,” said Gracy Chen, CEO of Bitget. “Partnering with MuleRun helps us move in that direction by combining Bitget’s market intelligence capabilities with a highly accessible personal AI interface.”

The integration signals Bitget’s continued push toward an agent-native trading future, where AI does more than assist with information retrieval and becomes a persistent market companion capable of observing conditions, surfacing signals, and supporting action in real time. Through Agent Hub , GetClaw , and its broader Universal Exchange architecture, Bitget is building the infrastructure layer for this next phase of trading, one in which intelligent agents operate securely across analysis, automation, and execution within a single connected environment.

About Bitget

Bitget is the world’s largest Universal Exchange (UEX) , serving over 125 million users and offering access to over 2M crypto tokens, 100+ tokenized stocks, ETFs, commodities, FX, and precious metals such as gold. The ecosystem is committed to helping users trade smarter with its AI agent, which co-pilots trade execution. Bitget is driving crypto adoption through strategic partnerships with LALIGA and MotoGP . Aligned with its global impact strategy, Bitget has joined hands with UNICEF to support blockchain education for 1.1 million people by 2027. Bitget currently leads in the tokenized TradFi market, providing the industry’s lowest fees and highest liquidity across 150 regions worldwide.

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