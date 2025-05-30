Poor Air Quality: A Critical Issue Relegated, Despite the Dire Consequences



Accra: Dr Ibrahim Murtala Muhammed, the Minister of Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation, says poor air quality poses a serious public health threat but remains insufficiently addressed in Ghana’s national discourse and policy implementation. ‘Air pollution is a challenge we have not taken seriously, even though its consequences are enormous, impacting individuals, the economy, and our health systems,’ he said.

According to Ghana News Agency, Dr Muhammed made the remarks at the opening of the Africa Clean Air Programme (ACAP) Road Map Design and Development Meeting in Accra, hosted by the Ministry in partnership with the Climate and Clean Air Coalition (CCAC). He highlighted that millions of Ghanaians unknowingly inhale polluted air daily, unaware of its source or the significant harm it causes to their health and the environment.

The ACAP process aims to equip African countries with context-specific guidance and capacity to drive sustainable air quality improvements at various levels. The Accra

meeting, which convened participants from multiple African countries and experts from the United Kingdom and France, will focus on updating benchmarking reports and drafting a roadmap aligned with existing initiatives to combat air pollution across the continent.

Dr Muhammed reaffirmed Ghana’s commitment to tackling air pollution, noting the Government’s efforts, including a National Air Quality Management Plan and the deployment of air quality monitoring sensors in key cities. Additionally, nearly two million improved cookstoves have been distributed to enhance indoor air quality, and climate and air quality goals have been integrated into the country’s Renewable Energy Master Plan.

Madam Martina Otto, the Head of the CCAC Secretariat, emphasized the importance of treating clean air as a strategic investment for public health, economic productivity, and social wellbeing. She noted the transboundary nature of air pollution and called for coordinated regional cooperation and locally tailored solutions.

m Otto highlighted Ghana’s role as a Champion Country in leading innovative solutions and stressed the need for country-led approaches aligned with broader frameworks such as the Paris Agreement and the African Union Agenda 2063. She reiterated CCAC’s commitment to supporting the ACAP initiative, including a $1-million seed fund.