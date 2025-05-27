Bitget Expands into Real-World Assets with BGUSD, Offering Daily Yields and High Liquidity Bitget Expands into Real-World Assets with BGUSD, Offering Daily Yields and High Liquidity

VICTORIA, Seychelles, May 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bitget , the leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company, has announced the launch of BGUSD, a yield-bearing stable asset certificate designed to enhance capital efficiency and provide passive income opportunities for users worldwide. BGUSD is fully integrated into the platform’s trading and wealth management infrastructure, offering a multifaceted utility layer backed by real-world assets. BGUSD is redeemable for USDC at a 1:1 ratio and can be subscribed using USDC or USDT. Holding BGUSD provides users with an annualized yield starting at 4%, credited daily to their spot accounts based on their minimum daily balance. For the first 30 days following launch, a promotional APY of 5% will apply.

The asset derives its yield from a diversified basket of tier 1 tokenized real-world assets, including high-grade money market funds and tokenized US Treasury products. This disciplined yield structure is supported by a diversified asset allocation, institutional-grade infrastructure, and partnerships with multiple leading tokenization service providers, including Superstate (via their tokenized treasury fund USTB ).

“At Bitget, our mission has always been to prioritize our users’ needs — whether they come from the crypto-native community, institutional circles, or traditional finance. With BGUSD, we are delivering a solution that bridges the best of both worlds: the transparency and innovation of crypto with the stability and yield opportunities traditionally found in real-world assets. We’ve built BGUSD to unlock passive income and make yield generation as seamless as holding a stablecoin. This launch is a new step in how we connect traditional finance’s strengths with the agility of Web3 — and it’s just the beginning,” said Gracy Chen, CEO at Bitget.

This structure positions BGUSD as a secure, yield-generating alternative within the platform, minimizing exposure to crypto market volatility while maintaining full liquidity through redemption options. Users can opt for instant redemptions, fulfilled from Bitget’s reserve pool, or standard redemptions with settlement within three business days. Subscription and redemption fees are fixed at 0.1%.

More than a tool for preservation, BGUSD is built for active deployment and fully supports Bitget’s broader ecosystem. It can be used as lending collaterals, futures margin, Launchpool, and PoolX. The asset’s full-scenario usability contributes to enhanced capital retention and supports platform-level strategies aimed at generating stable, risk-adjusted returns. Through self-managed allocation and collaborations with reputable financial institutions, the product ensures diversification and mitigates concentration risk. By bridging traditional finance instruments with on-chain accessibility, BGUSD delivers a resilient solution in contrast to existing offerings, combining stable returns with full transparency.

For more information on BGUSD, visit here .

About Bitget

Established in 2018, Bitget is the world’s leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company. Serving over 100 million users in 150+ countries and regions, the Bitget exchange is committed to helping users trade smarter with its pioneering copy trading feature and other trading solutions, while offering real-time access to Bitcoin price , Ethereum price , and other cryptocurrency prices. Formerly known as BitKeep, Bitget Wallet is a world-class multi-chain crypto wallet that offers an array of comprehensive Web3 solutions and features including wallet functionality, token swap, NFT Marketplace, DApp browser, and more.

Bitget is at the forefront of driving crypto adoption through strategic partnerships, such as its role as the Official Crypto Partner of the World’s Top Football League, LALIGA, in EASTERN, SEA and LATAM markets, as well as a global partner of Turkish National athletes Buse Tosun Çavuşoğlu (Wrestling world champion), Samet Gümüş (Boxing gold medalist) and İlkin Aydın (Volleyball national team), to inspire the global community to embrace the future of cryptocurrency.

For more information, visit: Website | Twitter | Telegram | LinkedIn | Discord | Bitget Wallet

For media inquiries, please contact: [email protected]

Risk Warning: Digital asset prices are subject to fluctuation and may experience significant volatility. Investors are advised to only allocate funds they can afford to lose. The value of any investment may be impacted, and there is a possibility that financial objectives may not be met, nor the principal investment recovered. Independent financial advice should always be sought, and personal financial experience and standing carefully considered. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Bitget accepts no liability for any potential losses incurred. Nothing contained herein should be construed as financial advice. For further information, please refer to our Terms of Use .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/179b25fe-1d19-467b-a3b2-bae3d42a37df

GlobeNewswire Distribution ID 1001099099