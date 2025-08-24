Political Parties Urged to Ensure Peaceful By-Elections



Accra: Mr. Bill Godson Ocloo, the Executive Director of the African Centre for Human Security, has urged political parties to ensure peaceful by-elections to protect the country’s democracy. His call comes ahead of the upcoming Akwatia by-election slated for September 2025, which is seen as another critical test for the country’s democratic resilience.





According to Ghana News Agency, Mr. Ocloo, who is also a Security Analyst, highlighted Ghana’s democratic journey marked by remarkable progress and resilience. He pointed out that recent by-elections, such as the one in Ablekuma North, have been marred by violence and chaos, posing a threat to the very fabric of the country’s democracy. He stressed the urgent need for measures to prevent such occurrences.





Mr. Ocloo explained that to avoid the recurrence of violence, several strategies should be implemented by the government and security agencies. These include enhanced intelligence gathering, strategic deployment of security personnel, community engagement, and the use of technology to identify potential flashpoints before violence erupts.





He also emphasized the need for the Electoral Commission (EC) to launch comprehensive voter education campaigns, ensure transparency in electoral processes, and deploy observers and party monitors at polling stations to prevent electoral violence. Proactive government measures such as establishing emergency response teams and maintaining transparent communication channels were also advocated.





Mr. Ocloo highlighted the importance of clarity and professionalism in the roles of police and security agencies to maintain order, stressing strict action against vigilantism. He called for justice and punishment for individuals involved in electoral violence or misconduct through fast-tracking cases, imposing penalties, and ensuring public accountability.





He expressed that Ghana’s democracy thrives on peace, respect for law, and civic responsibility. The upcoming Akwatia by-election could demonstrate the country’s maturity and commitment to uphold electoral integrity, requiring efforts from security agencies, the EC, government, and citizens alike.





Mr. Ocloo concluded that the success of the Akwatia by-election depends on the collective efforts of all stakeholders. By prioritizing peace and electoral integrity, Ghanaians can show their commitment to democracy and a brighter future. He urged government officials and security agencies to resolve and punish those involved in past election violence as a deterrent, while commending Inspector General of Police Christian Tetteh Yuhonu for preparations ahead of the by-election.

