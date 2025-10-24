Police Seek Warrant for Third Suspect in Immigration Officer’s Murder



Accra: The Police have requested an arrest warrant for a third suspect allegedly linked to the murder of Immigration Officer Stephen King Amoah. At the Adabraka District Court, Chief Inspector Apeweh Achana, who led the prosecution, informed the court that the warrant was necessary to facilitate the suspect’s apprehension.





According to Ghana News Agency, the prosecution stated that due to the pending warrant, the duplicate docket had not yet been forwarded to the Attorney General’s Office for advice. The court, presided over by Nana Abena Asoh Owusu-Omenyo, granted the request and adjourned the case to November 4, 2025.





Bright Aweh, also known as Highest Bright, and Thomas Zigah, the first and second accused persons respectively, were returned to police custody. They are facing charges of conspiracy to murder and murder. The two are standing trial for their alleged roles in the murder of Amoah, who went missing on July 3, 2025, after leaving home to meet Aweh at Ashongman Estates near Accra.





Investigations revealed that the meeting followed WhatsApp exchanges involving images of cash, purportedly to settle a debt. Aweh claimed he had given Amoah GHC500,000 to pay off a debt and retain the balance, but inconsistencies in his account raised suspicions. He was initially charged with kidnapping and later murder, after police discovered a blood-stained camouflage fabric and a fufu pestle wrapped in a polythene bag at his residence. Zigah was arrested weeks later during the ongoing investigations.





Police have launched a manhunt for a third accomplice.

