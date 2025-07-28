Fourth Goeviwo Festival Set to Kick Off with Adaklu Mountain Hike



Adaklu kodzobi: The fourth Goeviwo Festival is set to begin with the hiking of Adaklu Mountain at Adaklu Goefe in the Adaklu district on Saturday, August 2. The festival, celebrated on a rotational basis among the Goeviwo communities, will be hosted this year by Adaklu Kodzobi from August 2 to 10.





According to Ghana News Agency, Mr. Matthew Wormenor, Chairman of the Central Planning Committee, announced that the festival’s activities would include a candlelight procession, cleanup exercises across all Goeviwo communities, a health talk, culture night, a football gala, cross-country events, and ‘jama’ night. The highlight of the celebration is the fundraising durbar on August 9, followed by a borborbor competition in the evening.





The festival aims to conclude with a thanksgiving service on August 10, and it is expected that President John Mahama will be the Guest of Honour at the durbar. Special invited guests include Togbe Afede XI, Agbogbomefia of the Asogli State and President of the Asogli Traditional Council, and Togbe Gbogbi Atsa V, Fiaga and President of the Adaklu Traditional Council. Other notable attendees will be Mr. Governs Kwame Agbodza, Minister for Roads and Highways and Member of Parliament for Adaklu, Mr. James Gunu, Volta Regional Minister, and Mr. Jerry Yao Ameko, Adaklu District Chief Executive and Dean of Volta DCEs.





Mr. Wormenor explained that the Goeviwo are descendants of Togbe Goe, who settled in various locations in the Volta region of Ghana and parts of Togo after migrating from Notsie in the Republic of Togo. Despite the distances between them, the communities maintain a strong sense of unity. The festival, initially known as ‘Norvisi Za,’ was discontinued in 1954 but has since been revived and renamed Goeviwo Za to foster community unity and development. Funds raised during the festival will be allocated to the host community for developmental projects.





Mr. Wormenor urged all natives of the Goeviwo communities, as well as friends and well-wishers, to participate in and support the festival, emphasizing that the committee is working to include other Goeviwo communities in future celebrations.

