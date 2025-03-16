Pelpuo Reaffirms Ghana’s Commitment to Strengthening ILO Partnership



Accra: Dr Abdul Rashid Hassan Pelpuo, the Minister of Labour, Jobs, and Employment, has reaffirmed the government of Ghana’s commitment to strengthening collaboration with the International Labour Organization (ILO) to address key labour issues and promote decent work in Ghana. Dr Pelpuo made the remarks during a courtesy call on him in Accra by Dr Vanessa Phala-Moyo, Country Director for the ILO Office covering Ghana, Nigeria, Sierra Leone, Liberia, and the ECOWAS Liaison Office.

According to Ghana News Agency, Dr Pelpuo highlighted the longstanding partnership between Ghana and the ILO. He commended the ILO for its role in improving labour conditions and aligning Ghana’s labour policies with international standards. The Ministry, in a statement, noted that the Minister outlined critical areas where the ILO’s support would be instrumental, including finalizing the Labour Bill, 2024, to ensure a comprehensive legal framework for labour relations and reviewing the National Employment Policy to reflect current

labour market realities.

Other areas of focus include interventions to eradicate child labour, ensure the protection of vulnerable workers, and ratify key labour conventions to strengthen Ghana’s commitment to global labour standards. Dr Phala-Moyo, accompanied by National Project Officers overseeing various ILO interventions in Ghana, briefed the Minister on ongoing projects and areas for future collaboration.

Discussions centered on the finalization of the Labour Bill, 2024, the development of Decent Work Country Programme III, the elimination of child labour, and strengthening Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) institutions. Other key topics included Ghana’s participation in fair trade dialogue, the promotion of occupational safety and health (OSH), and the enhancement of labour rights and working conditions.

Dr Pelpuo emphasized the Ministry’s commitment to fostering a labour-friendly environment that promotes job creation and economic growth. He welcomed continuous collaboration wi

th the ILO and expressed optimism that the partnership would be impactful for workers and employers across the country.