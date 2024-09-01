Anglican Bishops in Ghana Call for Peace, Unity, and Love Ahead of December Elections



Anglican Bishops in Ghana have called on Ghanaians to embrace peace, unity and love ahead of Ghana’s forthcoming elections in December.

Following a three-day retreat in Elmina, convened to seek divine guidance for the nation, the Bishops stressed the importance of a peaceful electoral process in the country.

A communique signed by the Most Rev’d Dr Cyril Kobina Ben-Smith, Primate of the Church of the Province of West Africa and Archbishop of the Internal Province of Ghana, urged Ghanaians to engage in the upcoming election with ‘respect and dignity’ while fostering an environment where differing views could be discussed constructively.

‘Our shared desire is for a peaceful election, one that allows every citizen to enjoy life to the fullest,’ the communique said.

The Bishops said a peaceful and credible election was fundamental to the stability and prosperity of the nation.

Citing the Apostle Paul in Romans 14:19, the Bishops emphasized the need for mutual edification and urged Ghanaians to make every ef

fort to promote peace and unity.

The communique outlined four key actions for citizens before, during and after the elections: ‘seeking God’s guidance, praying for the nation, engaging in respectful dialogue, upholding the rule of law, promoting peace and harmony by rejecting any form of violence or intimidation.’

The Bishops further urged Ghanaians to strive to understand and appreciate the perspectives of others, even if they disagreed.

‘Let us respect the institutions that govern our nation and ensure a fair and transparent election process,’ they advised.

The Bishops expressed optimism that these efforts would contribute to a brighter future for Ghana, asking for God’s blessings and guidance in the electioneering period.

Source: Ghana News Agency