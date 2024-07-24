Paris Olympics: Ghana’s 4×100 relay to start competing in semis



Ghana’s 4×100 men’s relay team will not compete in prelims having secured automatic semi-final qualification at the upcoming Paris Olympics.

Ghana’s relay team secured this qualification after being one of the 16 countries to have qualified from the Relays in the Bahamas back in May.

The relay team comprising of Ibrahim Fuseini, Isaac Botsio, Benjamin Azamati and Joseph Paul Amoah clocked a season’s best of 38.29 to book qualification for the games.

The relay team who have in recent competitions dropped the baton would be looking for a more successful outing in the Paris Games which starts on Friday, July 26, 2024.

Joseph Paul Amoah who is part of the relay team has been appointed Ghana’s flagbearer for the opening ceremony.

Ghana will be presenting nine athletes for this year’s Olympics as they currently training in Strasbourg before moving to the Olympic Village later in the week.

Source: Ghana News Agency