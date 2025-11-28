Pacis TV Showcases Leadership at Catholic Television Directors Meeting in Nairobi

Nairobi: The continental meeting of Catholic Television Directors from Africa and Madagascar took place in Nairobi, Kenya, from November 24 to 28, 2025. The event saw the participation of German partners and representatives from the Vatican Dicastery for Communication, including Communication Specialist Sr. Nina.

According to African Press Organization, Pacis TV had the honor of presenting its recent achievements, strategic projects, and opportunities for both continental and international collaboration. The channel also played a leading role in several key segments of the meeting. The opening session was delivered on behalf of His Eminence Fridolin Cardinal Ambongo by His Excellency Bishop Bernardine Mfumbusa, who was recently tasked by the African bishops to coordinate communication within SECAM.

The meeting saw participation from various countries, including Ethiopia, Tanzania, Malawi, Zambia, Uganda, South Sudan, Kenya, Mali, Rwanda, Mozambique, Madagascar, Togo, Cameroon, Congo, Côte d’Ivoire, Burkina Faso, Nigeria, Germany, Argentina, Rome, and Austria. The Dicastery for Communication, along with Bishop Mfumbusa and the CRTN/ACN team, presented the Catholic Television Network Service for Africa Project. They emphasized the need for training communication experts within dioceses, avoiding competition with secular media, enlightening society through truth, and collaborating with Catholic celebrities and influencers.

Three Rwandan priests studying at the Catholic University of Eastern Africa—Fr. Patrice, Fr. Jean de Dieu, and Fr. Damien Kimenyi—received special permission to attend Pacis TV’s presentation. They expressed interest in the channel’s vision and orientations, thereby strengthening the link between academic formation and the Church’s media mission.

SIGNIS International provided an update on the upcoming Kigali International Meeting scheduled for August 2026, which will focus on strengthening digital media presence, developing artificial intelligence tools, and addressing communication gaps in episcopal conferences.

Recognition of Pacis TV’s leadership in continental Catholic media was evident, with Mr. Nicolas Pompigne-Mognard, CEO of APO Group, highlighting the channel’s growing visibility and operational professionalism across Africa. Pacis TV remains committed to contributing to a renewed vision of Catholic communication in Africa, rooted in truth, collaboration, and service to the common good.