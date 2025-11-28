Bitget Launches Stock Futures Rush Phase 7 with $280,000 in TSLA Tokenized Shares Up for Grabs

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Nov. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bitget , the world’s largest Universal Exchange (UEX), today announced Stock Futures Rush – Phase 7, a new trading campaign giving users the chance to grab a share of $280,000 in equivalent tokenized TSLA shares, with a top individual prize of $8,000 TSLA. The promotion will run from November 24, 9:30 PM (UTC+8) to November 29, 4:00 AM (UTC+8).

Phase 7 brings three distinct activity tracks. First, the Mystery Box giveaway ensures every participating user who completes up to three daily tasks, receives a reward while stocks last. In the second activity, traders earn credits by hitting daily futures-volume tiers, which translates into the opportunity to receive a share of $80,000 TSLA. The qualifying threshold will be announced a day after the promotion ends.

Lastly, the leaderboard challenge awards the biggest prize of $8,000 TSLA to a single winner, plus tiered rewards from a $150,000 TSLA pool to the users with the highest futures buy volume during the promotion. Eligible futures pairs include TSLAUSDT, AAPLUSDT, NVDAUSDT, MSTRUSDT, GOOGLUSDT, CRCLUSDT, COINUSDT, MSFTUSDT, AMZNUSDT, QQQUSDT, and METAUSDT. API and regular trading will count toward eligibility, however institutional and PRO sub-accounts are excluded.

By combining traditional equities exposure with crypto-native flexibility, Bitget continues to expand access to global markets under its UEX model, making advanced tools and opportunities accessible to a wide range of traders.

For the full set of campaign rules and real-time updates, visit here .

