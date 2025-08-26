Over 1,700 Students Participate in GCA’s Cricket Coaching Clinic



Accra: Over 1,705 students have participated in a 12-day coaching clinic organized by the Ghana Cricket Association (GCA) at Achimota School. The initiative is part of GCA’s ongoing efforts to develop cricket in Ghana.





According to Ghana News Agency, the program, which began on August 11, 2025, was designed to introduce students to cricket’s fundamental skills, foster a passion for the sport, and identify young talents. The clinic is a component of GCA’s broader strategy to expand the sport throughout the country and improve cricket infrastructure.





Leading cricket coaches from Ghana guided students in various aspects of the game, including batting, bowling, and fielding techniques. The Achimota Cricket Oval has also seen significant improvements, such as the installation of turf wickets, transitioning from the traditional astroturf pitches commonly used in the country.

