ORC to Implement Key Reforms to ‘Reset’ Ghana’s Business Environment



Accra: The Office of the Registrar of Companies (ORC) has announced plans to roll out key reforms to ‘reset’ Ghana’s business environment. Mrs Maame Serwaa Peprah, the Acting Registrar of Companies, stated that the reforms are part of ORC’s mandate to modernise business registration and regulation, with a focus on enterprise risk management to enhance compliance and service delivery.





According to Ghana News Agency, Mrs Peprah, speaking at the launch of the 2025 ORC Week Celebration in Accra, highlighted that the reforms would include operationalising a call centre, upgrading digital registration systems, and expanding service delivery through a Prestige Centre. She noted that the ORC is testing an online platform that would allow businesses to complete registration processes remotely, eliminating the need for office visits.





Mrs Peprah mentioned, “We are set to roll out these reforms by the end of the year, though strict timelines are difficult to give because these processes are time-sensitive.” The ORC Week celebration is themed ‘Resetting the Business Environment: The Role of Enterprise Risk Management.’





As part of the celebration launch, the ORC hosted a Business Clinic at its head office, providing walk-in services for company registration and enquiries. Mrs Peprah emphasized that such clinics provide ‘a one-time opportunity’ for clients to have their issues resolved promptly while receiving education on compliance requirements.





On Tuesday, a stakeholder symposium will be held at the Alisa Hotel to discuss strategies for improving regulatory compliance, enhancing service delivery, and positioning the ORC as a driver of Ghana’s economic transformation. The celebration will conclude on Wednesday with a public float through Accra to engage traders, entrepreneurs, and the public on the significance of business formalisation.





The First Deputy Registrar of Companies, Mr Benjamin Zigorsh-Nyakpenu, and other senior staff joined Mrs Peprah in engaging clients during the opening day’s activities. The event aims to raise public awareness of the office’s services, address client concerns, and engage stakeholders in shaping the future of business regulation.





Mrs Peprah added, “We are focusing on the various risks that affect the operations of companies, especially non-compliance with statutory obligations like filing annual returns and maintaining proper financial records. These are crucial to business health and the wider economy.”





Under the Companies Act, the ORC is mandated to register sole proprietorships, partnerships, companies limited by shares and by guarantee, professional bodies, and to oversee company restructuring and winding up processes. Participants in the Business Clinic praised the smooth registration process and called for regular engagement sessions to strengthen relationships between the ORC and the business community.





The ORC Week Celebration runs from August 11 to 13, focusing on strengthening Ghana’s business environment through compliance, collaboration, and innovation.

