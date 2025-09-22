OPEC Fund mobilizes over US$1 billion to advance sustainable development

Governing Board approves major financing package as institution launches inaugural Euro benchmark bond

OPEC Fund President Abdulhamid Alkhalifa

VIENNA, Sept. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The OPEC Fund for International Development (the OPEC Fund) announced the approval of more than US$1 billion in new development financing during the 193rd meeting of its Governing Board and throughout the third quarter of 2025. In a landmark move to further strengthen its development mandate, the institution also successfully issued its first-ever Euro-denominated benchmark bond, raising €500 million on international capital markets.

OPEC Fund President Abdulhamid Alkhalifa said: “The new approvals, alongside our inaugural Euro benchmark bond, are a clear demonstration of our commitment to delivering more for our partner countries. We are deepening our support for resilience, inclusive growth and climate action, while laying the groundwork for long-term opportunities. As we approach our 50th anniversary in 2026, these twin milestones highlight our ability to innovate, grow and drive transformational impact for decades to come.”

The recently approved operations will support transformative projects across Africa, Asia, Latin America and the Caribbean, spanning health, education, clean energy, water and sanitation, sustainable livelihoods and resilient infrastructure:

Public Sector Operations

El Salvador : US$70 million to co-finance Surf City Program – Phase II, upgrading roads, expanding sanitation for 70,000 people and improving climate resilience in La Libertad’s tourism zone.

: US$70 million to co-finance Surf City Program – Phase II, upgrading roads, expanding sanitation for 70,000 people and improving climate resilience in La Libertad’s tourism zone. Eswatini : US$50 million policy-based loan to support fiscal reforms, strengthen competitiveness and build climate resilience.

: US$50 million policy-based loan to support fiscal reforms, strengthen competitiveness and build climate resilience. Fiji : US$30 million for the Pacific Healthy Islands Transformation Project, modernizing health services in Pacific SIDS with digital integration and workforce training.

: US$30 million for the Pacific Healthy Islands Transformation Project, modernizing health services in Pacific SIDS with digital integration and workforce training. Kyrgyz Republic : US$30 million policy-based loan for the First Sustainable & Inclusive Growth Program, advancing energy reform, social services and business competitiveness.

: US$30 million policy-based loan for the First Sustainable & Inclusive Growth Program, advancing energy reform, social services and business competitiveness. Lesotho : US$40 million for the Integrated Transport, Trade & Logistics Project, rehabilitating roads, bridges and airport facilities to boost trade and safety.

: US$40 million for the Integrated Transport, Trade & Logistics Project, rehabilitating roads, bridges and airport facilities to boost trade and safety. Malawi : US$27 million for the Jenda Water Supply & Sanitation Project, providing safe water and improved waste management in a key agricultural hub.

: US$27 million for the Jenda Water Supply & Sanitation Project, providing safe water and improved waste management in a key agricultural hub. Morocco : €100 million policy-based loan to support Economic Governance & Climate Resilience, enhancing efficiency in water and energy management while expanding private sector participation.

: €100 million policy-based loan to support Economic Governance & Climate Resilience, enhancing efficiency in water and energy management while expanding private sector participation. Papua New Guinea : US$50 million for the Learning Enhancement & Access Project, improving early education for 375,000 students and training 9,000 teachers.

: US$50 million for the Learning Enhancement & Access Project, improving early education for 375,000 students and training 9,000 teachers. Saint Lucia : US$20 million to upgrade the Sir Julian R. Hunte Highway, reducing travel times and improving safety for nearly 95,000 residents.

: US$20 million to upgrade the Sir Julian R. Hunte Highway, reducing travel times and improving safety for nearly 95,000 residents. South Africa : US$150 million policy-based loan for Infrastructure Modernization advancing transport and energy reforms for a low-carbon transition.

: US$150 million policy-based loan for Infrastructure Modernization advancing transport and energy reforms for a low-carbon transition. Türkiye : €150 million for the Kars-Iğdır-Aralık-Dilucu (KIAD) Railway Project, constructing a 224 km electrified line to strengthen Eurasian trade connectivity.

: €150 million for the Kars-Iğdır-Aralık-Dilucu (KIAD) Railway Project, constructing a 224 km electrified line to strengthen Eurasian trade connectivity. Uganda: US$30 million for Local Economic Growth Support – Phase II, enhancing agriculture, rural infrastructure and financial inclusion for 3.5 million people.

Private Sector Operations & Trade Finance:

Bangladesh : US$30 million to expand trade finance for MSMEs and agribusiness.

: US$30 million to expand trade finance for MSMEs and agribusiness. Côte d’Ivoire : €40 million for a 372 MW combined-cycle power plant, expanding energy security and capacity.

: €40 million for a 372 MW combined-cycle power plant, expanding energy security and capacity. Egypt : US$40 million for a 1,000 MW solar-plus-storage facility in Aswan, one of Africa’s largest clean energy plants.

: US$40 million for a 1,000 MW solar-plus-storage facility in Aswan, one of Africa’s largest clean energy plants. Jordan : US$25 million subordinated loan to expand MSME and climate lending.

: US$25 million subordinated loan to expand MSME and climate lending. Oman : US$50 million for a large-scale industrial facility producing renewable energy inputs, supporting diversification.

: US$50 million for a large-scale industrial facility producing renewable energy inputs, supporting diversification. Paraguay : US$25 million A-loan as part of an up-to US$50 million OPEC Fund-led syndicated facility to expand SME financing, with focus on women-led enterprises and agriculture.

: US$25 million A-loan as part of an up-to US$50 million OPEC Fund-led syndicated facility to expand SME financing, with focus on women-led enterprises and agriculture. Regional Africa: US$75 million to support cocoa trade finance in Côte d’Ivoire and Ghana, improving traceability and boosting farmer livelihoods.

Strengthening the OPEC Fund’s financial base

The successful €500 million Euro benchmark bond marks a milestone in the OPEC Fund’s funding strategy, broadening its investor base and reinforcing its position as a credible and innovative development finance institution.

The proceeds of the bond will be used to finance and refinance projects aligned with the OPEC Fund’s development mandate, with a strong focus on sustainability and long-term impact.

About the OPEC Fund

The OPEC Fund for International Development (the OPEC Fund) is the only globally mandated development institution that provides financing from member countries to non-member countries exclusively. The organization was established in 1976 with a distinct purpose: to drive development, strengthen communities and empower people in low- and middle-income countries around the world. Our work is people-centered, focusing on financing projects that meet essential needs, such as food, energy, infrastructure, employment (particularly relating to MSMEs), clean water and sanitation, healthcare and education. To date, the OPEC Fund has committed more than US$30 billion to development projects in over 125 countries with an estimated total project cost of more than US$200 billion. The OPEC Fund is rated AA+/Outlook Stable by Fitch and S&P Global Ratings. Our vision is a world where sustainable development is a reality for all.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f548d946-c8e5-4427-9bd8-fdd7b4d62cea

GlobeNewswire Distribution ID 1001128896