Axi Announces Retirement of Chief Commercial Officer Louis Cooper

SYDNEY, Sept. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Axi, a leading global online trading and fintech company, today announces the retirement of Louis Cooper, Chief Commercial Officer. Louis will formally step down from his executive responsibilities at the end of September 2025 but will remain a shareholder and a valued part of the Axi family.

Since joining Axi in 2016, Louis has been instrumental in the company’s transformation from a regional trading firm to a globally recognised broker serving clients in more than 100 countries. As CCO, Louis led with a clear vision for commercial growth, operational excellence, and customer value — helping to position Axi as one of the most trusted and innovative brokers in the industry.

CEO Rajesh Yohannan praised Louis’ impact on the business, saying: “Louis has played an integral role in building Axi into the global brand it is today. While we will miss him, we are immensely grateful for his contributions and pleased that he will remain connected to Axi as a shareholder and ongoing supporter of our mission.”

Louis Cooper reflected on his time with Axi, saying: “It has been a privilege to be part of Axi’s remarkable journey. I am incredibly proud of what we have accomplished together. I leave knowing that Axi is in strong, capable hands, and I have absolute confidence in the Executive and Senior Management Team to take the company forward to even greater heights.”

Details of his successor and further leadership updates will be announced in due course.

About Axi

Axi is a global online trading company, trusted by tens of thousands of traders in over 100 countries. We offer award-winning customer support, market-leading technology, and a wide range of trading instruments including FX, CFDs, crypto-currencies, indices, and commodities.

Our purpose is to give our clients and partners an edge — through better technology, transparent pricing, powerful tools, and trusted service. As a partner to traders of all levels, we are committed to delivering transparency, integrity, and value in everything we do.

