One-Week Remembrance Service for Highlife Star Dada KD Draws Grieving Crowd



Accra: Sad scenes unfolded at the East Legon Executive Fitness Club during the one-week memorial observance for Highlife star Dada KD. Scores of musicians, politicians, and sympathisers attended the observance to offer their condolences to the grieving family.

According to Ghana News Agency, the family of Dada KD announced that the final funeral rites of the late musician would be held on Saturday, August 16, 2025, in his hometown in Kwadaso, Ashanti Region. Speaking to GNA Entertainment on the sidelines of the memorial service, celebrated Highlife musician Nana Agyemang expressed his condolences to the bereaved family during this trying time. “Myself and Dada KD were billed to perform at a programme later in the month of May, so I was in disbelief when I heard the news of his death. I loved being on the same shows with him because he was a very jovial character and always wanted to make his friends laugh and would also advise you on how to progress,” he said.

Nana Agyemang believes Dada KD had left an inde

lible mark in the music industry and his songs would forever be timeless. Some dignitaries who attended the one-week observance service include Nana Oye Bampoe Addo, Deputy Chief of Staff (Administration); Akwasi Agyeman, former Ghana Tourism Authority CEO; musician Kaakyire Kwame Appiah; and representatives of the Musicians Union of Ghana, among others.

Dada KD was one of Ghana’s finest musicians and had a unique way of singing about love, which earned him a massive following. He died on Friday, May 16, 2025, having had a stellar career in music spanning over three decades.