Obuasi Police Arrest 32-Year-Old Suspect in Kwabenakwa Gun Attack Incident



Obuasi: The Obuasi Police Command has arrested a 32-year-old man, identified as Joseph Antwi, also known as Kofi Koo, in connection with a recent shooting incident at Kwabenakwa, which left six people with varying degrees of injuries.





According to Ghana News Agency, the suspect was apprehended at the Kwabenakwa Police barrier on October 17, 2025, by officers on duty, while he was attempting to flee the area following the incident. His arrest came shortly after the Obuasi Magistrate court had issued a warrant for his arrest earlier that same day.





The Ashanti South Regional Police Commander, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Joseph Hammond Nyaaba, had earlier directed officers to intensify their search and ensure the suspect was brought to justice. Acting swiftly on intelligence, the police succeeded in intercepting and arresting him at the barrier before he could escape.





The shooting incident, which occurred on October 14, 2025, reportedly took place at the Kwabenakwa lorry station, where the suspect allegedly opened fire, injuring six individuals in the process. The victims, who sustained various gunshot wounds, were identified as Karatina Boateng, 20 years, and her one-year-old baby boy, Ibrahim Rean; Samuel Agyaben, 37; Maxwell Nyarko, 20; Achiaa Mensah, 28; and Mallam, 24. They were immediately rushed to different health facilities within the Obuasi Municipality for emergency treatment.





While most of the victims were treated and discharged on the same day, Karatina Boateng and her baby were referred to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) in Kumasi for further medical care due to the severity of their injuries. Following his arrest, Joseph Antwi was arraigned before the Obuasi Magistrate court on Tuesday, October 21, 2025, where he was charged with causing harm, contrary to Section 69 of the Criminal and Other Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29). The court subsequently remanded him into prison custody to reappear on November 04, 2025.





The police have assured the public that investigations were ongoing to uncover further details surrounding the incident, including the motive behind the attack and whether the suspect acted alone or with accomplices. ACP Joseph Hammond Nyaaba, the Ashanti South Regional Commander, has commended the swift response of the officers involved in the arrest, emphasizing that the Ghana Police Service remained committed to ensuring the safety and security of all residents within the Obuasi Municipality and its environs. He also urged the public to continue cooperating with the police by providing timely information that could aid in crime prevention and swift apprehension of offenders.

