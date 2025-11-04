NSMQ 2025: Amaniampong SHS Crashes Osei Tutu and St James Seminary to Make Historic Entry into Semi-Finals



Mampong: Quarterfinals debutants of the National Science and Maths Quiz, Amaniampong Senior High School, has made a remarkable entry into the semi-finals stage of the competition, marking a significant milestone in the history of the school. With 43 points, they kicked out Osei Tutu SHS and St James Seminary SHS who garnered respective points of 40 and 30 in an exciting contest.





According to Ghana News Agency, the schools looked tensed and unexcited at the beginning of the contest but euphoria grew gradually as the contest progressed. Amaniampong SHS took the lead in the first round with 19 points but were soon overtaken by Osei Tutu SHS with 24 points in the second round after demonstrating agility in the speed race.





Unfortunately, the ‘problem of the day’ in round three became a real problem for all three schools as none of them could manage a point in that round. Amaniampong and Osei Tutu, however, made a quick recovery in the fourth round obtaining 40 points and 37 points respectively while St James Seminary trailed behind with 27 points after gaining and dropping points in the ‘True or False’ stage.





All three schools managed to answer a riddle in the final round, ending the contest with 43, 40, and 30 points for Amaniampong SHS, Osei Tutu, and St James Seminary SHS, respectively. Coming from Mampong in the Ashanti Region, Amaniampong SHS now joins Mfantsipim School, Ghana Secondary Technical School, and Mankranso SHS for the semi-finals.





Master Nicholas Gandrin, a contestant, expressed excitement over the victory, thanking God, old students, teachers, and students for their support. He expressed confidence that they would be crowned champions at the end of the competition.

