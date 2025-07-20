NPP Members File Court Injunction to Halt Upcoming Delegates Conference



Accra: Two members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) have taken legal action to stop the Party’s National Delegates Conference, which is scheduled for July 19-20, 2025. They have filed an interlocutory injunction with the aim of halting the proceedings.

According to Ghana News Agency, the plaintiffs, Shamsudeen Iddrisu from Walewale and Boateng Kwadwo from Bantama, claim that the scheduled conference violates the Party’s Constitution. They argue that the Party’s General Secretary failed to provide official notification to all Constituency Executive Committees at least one month in advance, as required by the constitution.

The application, dated July 14, 2025, further alleges that the NPP did not organize Constituency and Regional Delegates Conferences to discuss and make resolutions on party matters before the National Delegates Conference. The plaintiffs contend that the Party’s National Council does not have the authority to waive these essential conferences.

The plaintiffs argue that the organization of

the National Delegates Conference contravenes specific articles of the Party’s Constitution. They claim that the lack of prior conferences will deprive members at the Constituency and Regional levels of the opportunity to consider proposed amendments and make meaningful contributions at the national event.

Currently, the NPP has not officially responded to the lawsuit. The upcoming conference is expected to gather over 5,500 delegates at the University of Ghana Stadium. The agenda includes discussions on constitutional reforms, performance reviews, and strategic planning for the Party’s future.

The event, themed ‘Rebuilding Together with Our Values,’ aims to unite members around the foundational principles of the NPP. Additionally, the Party has scheduled its presidential primary for January 31, 2026, to select a flagbearer for the 2028 general elections. This decision was announced by the National Executive Committee on June 17, 2025, and subsequently endorsed by the National Council.