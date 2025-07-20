Dr. Bryan Acheampong Welcomes Delegates Ahead of NPP National Conference



Accra: As members of the New Patriotic Party prepare to gather for the National Conference on July 19, 2025, Dr. Bryan Acheampong is welcoming all delegates, party officials, and stakeholders from across the country.





According to Ghana News Agency, Dr. Acheampong invites the rank and file of the party to join hands in reaffirming the values that bind the NPP together-unity, discipline, and a shared vision for Ghana’s progress. A statement copied to the agency in Accra indicated that Dr. Acheampong acknowledged the sacrifices made by delegates and party members in sustaining the NPP over the years and commended their continued commitment to democratic processes and party ideals.





Dr. Acheampong looks forward to engaging delegates in an atmosphere of camaraderie and shared purpose, wishing all participants a successful and peaceful event.

