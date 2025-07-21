NPP Delegates Reject Constituency Officers’ Involvement in Polling Station Albums



Accra: Members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) have rejected the proposed amendment of the Party’s Constitution to allow constituencies to be directly involved in the compilation of albums for polling station elections. There was an outright rejection of the proposal by delegates at the Party’s National Delegates Conference in Accra.





According to Ghana News Agency, more than 5,500 delegates convened to deliberate on 56 constitutional reform proposals submitted by the Constitutional Amendment Committee. Earlier, the delegates accepted the proposal to expand the base of delegates who elect the party’s presidential candidate by 40 percent. This reform will lead to the abolishment of Article 13(1)(9) of the NPP constitution, which established the Special Electoral College.





The new structure would include members of the National Council, National Executive Committee, Regional and Constituency Executive Committees, Electoral Area Coordinators, Polling Station Executives, National Council of Elders, National Patrons, all past National Directors, sitting and past MPs, and TESCON representatives from each recognized tertiary institution. The rest are all card-bearing ministers and deputy ministers, MMDCEs, 15 delegates from every external branch, founder members, and three representatives each from special organs of the party.





Proponents of the reform had argued that the existing electoral college structure was not representative. The Conference, on the theme: ‘Rebuilding Together with our Values,’ seeks to promote unity and harmony within the party and work together to recapture power in 2028.

