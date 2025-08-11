NPP Ashanti Commiserates with Obogu Saviour Church Over Tragic Loss of 16 Children



Obogu: Mr Bernard Atwi Boasiako, the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has led a high-powered regional delegation to commiserate with the Obogu Saviour Church over the tragic loss of 16 children belonging to the church in a road crash. The heartbreaking incident occurred when the victims, mostly teenagers and young adults, were returning home from a church conference. The loss has plunged the Obogu community and the wider Asante Akim South Municipality into deep mourning.





According to Ghana News Agency, accompanying Mr Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, were the Member of Parliament (MP) for Asante Akim South, Mr Kwaku Asante Boateng, former Municipal Chief Executive, Mr Alexander Yaw Frimpong, regional executives of the NPP, and other party faithful. The NPP leadership offered words of comfort to the bereaved families and prayed with the church congregation.





As a gesture of solidarity, they presented 100 bags of cement and GH?2,000 to support the tiling of the church floor, a symbolic act in honour of the victims’ devotion to their faith. In addition, GH?20,000 was donated directly to the families of the deceased to assist with funeral and burial expenses.





Mr Antwi Boasiako described the tragedy as ‘a loss not only to Obogu but to the entire Ashanti region and the nation as a whole,’ and urged the community to remain united in faith during this period of grief. He further pledged the NPP’s continued support to the affected families. The leadership of the Saviour Church expressed deep appreciation to the MP for raising the matter in Parliament and for his active involvement in the funeral arrangements. They also commended the NPP delegation for their compassion and support in their difficult times.

