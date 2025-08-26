NPP 2026 Presidential Primary: Aspirants Urged to Guard Against Ethnocentric Utterances



Accra: A leading member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Bono Region has implored Presidential aspirants to step down and throw their weight behind the former Vice President Alhaji Dr Mahamudu Bawumia. Mr Yaw Dabie Appiah Mensah, 75 years, and a former organizer of the NPP in the then Brong-Ahafo Region noted that stepping down for Bawumia and pooling their resources together would make it easier for the NPP to win the Election 2028 Elections.





According to Ghana News Agency, Mr Mensah insisted that with the former Vice President Alhaji Dr Mahamudu Bawumia as the party’s Election 2028 flagbearer, the NPP could easily recapture political power. Nonetheless, he urged the aspirants and their following to remain decorous, and avoid unguarded utterances that could cause division in the party. The leadership of the NPP has set January 31, 2026 for the presidential primaries to elect a flagbearer to lead the party in the Election 2028.





Speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) at Odomase in the Sunyani West constituency of the Bono Region, Mr Mensah condemned the ethnocentric utterances of some of the aspirants. He asked them to control their emotions and be guided by the party constitution in their campaigns. ‘Our presidential aspirants must also do more to end and guard against the ethnocentric utterances in order not to tear the party apart, and thereby narrow our electoral fortunes in the 2028 General Election’, he admonished.





Mr Mensah reminded the aspirants and their following that the NPP remained a ‘united party under a great elephant’. He said the party cherished its internal democracy, and urged them and their following to also uphold the party’s campaign procedures and contribute to consolidating the gains of its internal democracy’. They should be guided by tendencies that will cause irreparable harm to the party, he stated.

