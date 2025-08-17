Normalisation Committee to Conclude Work by 2026, Says GBA General Secretary



Accra: The General Secretary of the Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA), Mr. Patrick Johnson, has announced that the Normalisation Committee, established to lead reforms in Ghana Boxing, will cease its operations by 2026. Mr. Johnson emphasized the positive impact the committee’s efforts will have on the entire ecosystem of Ghana Boxing, ensuring that all stakeholders benefit from the reforms.





According to Ghana News Agency, Mr. Johnson highlighted in an exclusive interview that the committee is tasked with collaborating closely with the Ghana Boxing Authority to implement the recommendations of the Ministerial Committee. These efforts aim to enhance the sport across all levels, including juvenile, female, amateur, and professional boxing.





The General Secretary outlined that the committee intends to introduce a five-year development plan, which will guide investments in the sport. This plan is designed to attract high-profile deals, such as world boxing title bouts, and promote business and sports tourism within the nation.





Mr. Johnson called on all boxing stakeholders to support the committee’s timely execution of its duties, paving the way for a seamless transition to a new President and Management Board once their work concludes.

