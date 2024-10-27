Nkroful Chief warns political party executives involved in illegal mining to stop



The Chief of Nkroful in the Ellembelle District of the Western Region, Nana Kwasi Kutuah V, has strongly condemned the involvement of some heads of political parties in illegal mining activities in Nkroful and its surrounding areas.

Nana Kutuah V said the palace was aware of party heads being involved in illegal mining activities occurring on land behind the Nkroful Agricultural Senior High School (NASS).

He said, ‘This CIC Impex Mining Limited was granted permission to Mine under the guise of desilting the Subre River and we are very aware of the people behind this and must as a matter of urgency stop now before we openly name and shame’.

The Ellembelle District Assembly assigned Nkroful Small Scale Mining Association led by CIC Impex Mining Limited as the contractor to dredge and reclaim approximately 1.2 kilometers, starting from the NASS.

The District Assembly set up a six-member committee to supervise the operations of the desilting and reclamation.

Nana Kutuah expressed deep anger at the District

Assembly, for allowing the degradation of Nkroful’s lands especially the NASS and called on the Office of the President to intervene immediately.

The Chief blamed some traditional authorities for supporting the illegal mining operators, making it difficult to fight the menace.

Armed miners have reportedly resisted efforts by the Nkroful Anti-Galamsey Task Force to halt their activities, and the lack of cooperation from the security forces has further hampered efforts to combat illegal mining in the area.

Nana Kutuah called for immediate action from national security agencies to halt all illegal mining in Nkroful and the broader Ellembelle District.

He also urged for proper funding to desilt and reclaim the Subre and Bruma rivers to prevent further flooding in the area.

The Nkroful Divisional Council reaffirmed its commitment to fighting illegal mining, assuring residents of their resolve to protect Nkroful’s lands from further destruction.

Source: Ghana News Agency