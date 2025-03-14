NiiPlants Group Donates GHC 10,000 to Village of Hope



Accra: NiiPlants Group has donated GHC 10,000 to the Village of Hope as part of its 2024 CSR initiative, demonstrating its commitment to corporate social responsibility (CSR). This marks the fourth consecutive year that the company has supported the facility, reinforcing its dedication to giving back to society.





According to Ghana News Agency, NiiPlants Group, which consists of five subsidiaries-NiiPlants and Car Rentals, NiiPlants Logistics, Plantsville Residence, Trivoxo Events and Tours, and Puffs GH-has made it a yearly tradition to contribute to the well-being of the Village of Hope. The continuous support has played a crucial role in sustaining the facility’s operations and improving the lives of its beneficiaries.





Speaking at the donation event, the Executive Director of NiiPlants Group, Mr. Samuel Wiafe, reaffirmed the company’s commitment to the Village of Hope, assuring management of their ongoing support and further collaboration. “We recognize the incredible work being done here, and we remain dedicated to ensuring that the Village of Hope has adequate funding for its needs,” he stated.





The Village of Hope, which provides care and support for vulnerable children and individuals, has expressed profound gratitude for the unwavering assistance from NiiPlants Group over the years. The funds will go a long way in enhancing the facility’s programs and improving the lives of those under its care.





NiiPlants Group continues to set an example of corporate philanthropy, demonstrating how businesses can play a vital role in community development and social impact.

