Matilda Amissah-Arthur Expresses Support for National Day of Prayer, Thanksgiving



Accra: Mrs. Matilda Amissah-Arthur, wife of the late former Vice President Kwesi Amissah-Arthur, has expressed her support for the National Day of Prayer and Thanksgiving (NDPT), scheduled for July 1, 2025. She emphasized the initiative as a unifying call for the nation to recognize God’s benevolence and seek His continued guidance.





According to Ghana News Agency, Mrs. Amissah-Arthur spoke during a courtesy visit from the NDPT planning committee, where they introduced themselves, briefed her on planned activities, sought her guidance, and formally invited her to the event. The NDPT aims to gather Christians, Muslims, and other religious groups for prayer under the theme ‘Reflect, Reset, and Renew for National Prosperity.’ The Christian segment will take place at the State House forecourt from 0800 hours to 1000 hours, followed by Muslim prayers at the National Mosque from 1230 hours to 1400 hours. The event will occur simultaneously in all 16 regions and 266 districts.





Mrs. Amissah-Arthur remarked that the establishment of the NDPT was commendable, especially for a nation with a strong Christian heritage. She highlighted the importance of acknowledging God’s role in national affairs and affirming His supreme authority. Reflecting on the recent election, she noted the evident presence and guidance of God, advocating for national gratitude through this initiative.





She expressed joy that the occasion was nonpartisan, emphasizing the need to set aside differences and unite for the sake of Ghana. She identified partisanship as a hindrance to national progress and called for prioritizing the nation’s interests and the well-being of its citizens.





Mr. Elvis Afriyie Ankrah, Chairman of the Committee, stated that Ghana stands as a beacon of peace in a turbulent sub-region. Despite recurring electoral tensions, the nation has consistently emerged stronger, gaining a reputation for democratic stability in West Africa. He stressed that these blessings should not be taken for granted, noting the President’s acknowledgment of divine grace in his election victory and vision for the nation.





The Chairman highlighted July 1 as a day of prayer, meditation, and reflection, marking not only independence from Britain in 1957 but also the transformation into a republic on July 1, 1960. He encouraged all citizens, regardless of religious beliefs, to dedicate the day to meditation and reflection, advising against wearing party colors and instead opting for national colors or attire that reflects unity and national pride.

