Nigeriens Identified as Largest Group of Foreign Beggars in Ghana: GIS Reports



Accra: The Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) has revealed that 2,073 Nigerien nationals constitute the largest group of foreign individuals involved in street begging activities across Accra and other major cities in Ghana. Other foreign nationals identified at designated holding centres include 138 Nigerians, 28 Burkinabes, one Guinean, and one Malian, totaling 2,241 individuals.





According to Ghana News Agency, this follows a special operation by the GIS aimed at eliminating street begging and other related issues to enhance public safety and security. Assistant Commissioner of Immigration Michael Amoako-Atta, Head of Public Affairs, stated in a communication that all individuals affected by the operation are undergoing profiling and security screening in accordance with the Service’s Standard Operating Procedures.





The screening process, adhering to international best practices, involves organizing individuals by gender and age to ensure an orderly and humane processing experience. The initial plan for repatriation, set for Friday, May 17, 2025, faced delays due to extended screening procedures.





The statement also indicated that 925 individuals have been successfully repatriated so far, with ongoing processes to remove the remaining individuals. Those repatriated include 819 Nigeriens and 106 Nigerians. The GIS has assured the public that individuals in custody are being provided with meals and other necessities, with the GIS Clinic ready to offer medical assistance if needed.





To manage congestion at the National Headquarters holding centre, the Service has temporarily halted further arrests. ‘Management wishes to reiterate that the Special Operation is being conducted humanely in cognisance of the rights of all migrants,’ the statement highlighted.





The GIS has reaffirmed its dedication to professionalism and upholding human rights, ensuring that all immigrants are treated with respect. The Service expressed appreciation to stakeholders, the public, and the media for their support throughout the operation.





Additionally, the GIS is committed to maintaining fair and firm immigration systems, contributing to national security and development. It announced plans to resume the Special Operation to further address street begging and dismantle criminal networks. Continued collaboration and support from all stakeholders are encouraged to ensure the exercise’s success.

