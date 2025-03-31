Nigerian Boxer Dies in Ring After Receiving Medical Clearance



Accra: The Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA) has officially confirmed the tragic death of Nigerian boxer Gabriel Oluwasegun Olanrewaju, who passed away during a bout on Saturday night, March 29, 2025.





According to Ghana News Agency, the Nigerian boxer had been medically cleared to compete before facing Ghanaian boxer John Mbanugu at the Bukom Boxing Arena in Accra. The GBA’s statement emphasized that Oluwasegun was declared medically fit by the Nigeria Boxing Board Control, with his certification as a professional boxer preceding the GBA’s sanctioning of the international contest.





The GBA detailed the events leading to Oluwasegun’s death, noting that he had dominated the fight from the beginning but met an untimely demise in round 3, two minutes and 46 seconds in. The statement described how, a few seconds before the end of the round, Oluwasegun stepped back and leaned on the ropes without receiving any punch from his opponent. Sensing danger, referee Richard Amevi ended the fight and called for immediate medical assistance from the ringside physician and paramedics.





The GBA President, Abraham Kotei Neequaye, has communicated with the Secretary of the Nigerian Boxing Board Control regarding the incident. He also reported the case to the Korle Bu Police Station and ensured the body was moved to the main mortuary for preservation. Additionally, the Minister for Sports and Recreation, Mr. Kofi Iddie Adams, was formally informed of the tragedy.





Gabriel Oluwasegun Olanrewaju had a professional record of 24 fights, including 13 victories, eight losses, and three draws.

