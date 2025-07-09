New Pilot Project Set to Boost Ghanaian Skills for German Labour Market



Accra: A new pilot project, spearheaded by the Ghana European Centre for Jobs, Migration and Development, is set to provide opportunities for young Ghanaians seeking employment in Germany. The initiative focuses on the information technology and hospitality sectors, aiming to bridge skill gaps and facilitate successful integration for Ghanaian professionals in the German labour market.





According to Ghana News Agency, Mr. Kwaku Yeboah, Project Manager at the Ghanaian European Centre for Jobs, Migration and Development, announced the project during a workshop financed by the German government through GIZ. The implementation is being carried out by the 360 Alliance, an association of diaspora organisations. Mr. Yeboah explained that participants would undergo comprehensive training modules, including German language proficiency, over a period of five to six months, with the training being offered at no cost.





Mr. Andreas Berding, the Head of GEC, highlighted the importance of integration, noting that the initiative focuses on creating concrete links between Ghanaian and German employers to build trust, confidence, and skills. He emphasized that the programme aims to prepare participants for departure and skills acquisition, as well as accompany them during their transition to Germany.





Mr. Berding also addressed potential challenges posed by German regulations concerning education recognition, particularly in obtaining certified and accredited qualifications. He mentioned that the programme could assist in assessing or providing additional qualifications, training, and preparations to manage the acknowledgment process effectively.





The decision to focus on IT and hospitality is driven by Ghana’s potential in the IT sector, which is often overlooked despite a good standard of education. Mr. Berding stressed the global demand for IT specialists and the sector’s evolving nature, where professionals are not limited by national borders and can work remotely.

