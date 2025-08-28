New Community-Based Organization Launched to Promote Quality Education in Tano North



Tano north: The OSBO Educational Foundation, a community-based organization, has been launched in the Tano North Municipality of the Ahafo Region. It works to help tackle barriers and promote the growth of and development of quality education in the municipality.





According to Ghana News Agency, during a ceremony at Susuanso, Mr. Richard Opoku, the Chief Administrative Officer of the Foundation, explained that the objective was to provide the required educational support to school children and teachers. The event was themed: ‘Empowering Minds, Building Futures: A New Dawn for Education in Tano North’.





Mr. Opoku stated that the initiative would provide training and empower teachers for effective classroom management, inclusive learning, and improved play-based methodologies. The foundation will supply teaching and learning materials like textbooks, manipulatives, and ICT devices to deprived schools in the municipality. Additionally, scholarship packages and financial aid will be provided to brilliant but needy students annually.





Mr. Opoku emphasized the importance of strengthening parent-teacher relationships to create a supportive learning environment. Mr. Pius Opoku, the Tano North Municipal Chief Executive, highlighted that empowering young minds is crucial for unlocking greater opportunities and potential, leading to a prosperous future. He noted that the initiative aligns with the Assembly’s goal of building an all-inclusive and progressive education system and commended the foundation for its support in improving quality education.





Mr. Stephen Tia Adams, the Acting Tano North Municipal Director of Education, expressed concerns about limited learning resources, high school dropout rates, and lack of access to technology, which hinder the holistic growth of education in the area. He expressed hope that the foundation would address these challenges to improve education outcomes.





Nana Kusi Agyapong, the Nifahene (sub-chief) of Susuanso, urged parents to support the foundation’s objectives. The foundation donated teaching and learning materials to four basic schools in Susuanso, Yamfo, and Terchire in the Municipality.

