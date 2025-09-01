NCCE Director Urges Rule of Law to Combat Corruption



Tamale: Mr. Imoro Tahiru, Tamale Metropolitan Director of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), has urged collective efforts to promote the rule of law as a key tool in tackling corruption. He described corruption as a ‘serious cancer’ undermining national development and said citizens must be educated on its repercussions to actively help reduce it.





According to Ghana News Agency, Mr. Tahiru made the call at an engagement in Tamale, organised by the NCCE in partnership with the German Development Cooperation (GIZ) with funding from the European Union, under the Strengthening the Rule of Law and the Fight Against Corruption in Ghana programme. The event brought together out-of-school youth, persons with disabilities, tailor and dressmaker associations, and civil society organisations to deepen understanding of the rule of law and citizens’ role in curbing corruption.





He noted that resources lost through corrupt practices could be invested in education, health, water, sanitation, and hygiene to improve citizens’ well-being. Mr. Inusah Iddrisu, Principal Public Education Officer and Investigator at the Northern Regional Office of the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ), also sensitised participants on the harmful effects of corruption and urged them to resist and report such acts.





Participants commended the NCCE and its partners, calling for more sensitisation programmes to help combat corruption.

