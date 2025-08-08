National Tragedy: President Calls for Unity in Grief as Nation Mourns Helicopter Crash Victims



Accra: President John Dramani Mahama has urged Ghanaians to unite in grief as the nation mourns eight distinguished citizens who perished in Wednesday’s military helicopter crash at Adansi Akrofuom, in the Ashanti Region. ‘This is a moment to reflect on the preciousness of life, the sacrifices of public service, and our gratitude for those who dedicate themselves to the well-being of Ghana,’ the President said in a nationwide broadcast on Thursday night.





According to Ghana News Agency, the President noted that the tragedy was ‘a moment of shared heartbreak’ and assured the bereaved families that the whole nation stood with them. ‘Our entire country mourns with you. We share your pain. Your loss is our loss-a loss of dedicated public servants, intellectuals, and individuals who relentlessly worked for a better Ghana.’





The victims comprise five civilians and three members of the Ghana Armed Forces. They are Dr Edward Kofi Omane Boamah, Minister for Defence; Alhaji Dr Murtala Mohammed, Minister for Environment, Science and Technology and Member of Parliament for Tamale Central; Alhaji Muniru Mohammed Limuna, Acting Deputy National Security Coordinator; Dr Samuel Sarpong, Vice Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC); Mr Samuel Aboagye, Deputy Director-General of the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO); Squadron Leader Peter Anala, Flying Officer Twum Ampadu, and Sergeant Ernest Addo, all of the Ghana Air Force.





President Mahama described the crash as a deep personal loss, recalling that he shared close bonds with many of the deceased. He praised their devotion to public service, stating that ‘their final moments were spent in service – a testament to their unwavering commitment.’





He eulogised the late Dr Omane Boamah as a brilliant and dedicated leader; Alhaji Dr Murtala Mohammed as a passionate advocate for environmental stewardship; Alhaji Muniru Mohammed Limuna as a humble yet effective public servant; Dr Samuel Sarpong as a respected statesman; and Mr Samuel Aboagye as a promising leader. He said Squadron Leader Anala, Flying Officer Ampadu, and Sergeant Addo embodied the finest traditions of the Ghana Air Force.





The President announced an inter-denominational state funeral to be held on Friday, August 15, at the Black Star Square in Accra. Books of Condolence will be opened from Sunday, August 10, to Thursday, August 14, at the Ministry of Defence, Ministry of Environment, Science and Technology, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ghana Armed Forces Headquarters, National Democratic Congress headquarters, and the NADMO head office. Ahead of the funeral, an Evening of Reflections and Memorial will take place at the forecourt of the State House on Saturday, August 9, at 1700 hours.





On the cause of the crash, President Mahama assured the nation of a full and transparent investigation. He said an Investigative Board of Inquiry had been constituted, and that the flight data and cockpit voice recorders had been retrieved. He confirmed that all eight bodies had been recovered and the government was working closely with the bereaved families on identification and arrangements for the final interment.





The delegation was on its way to participate in the launch of cooperatives of small-scale miners, at Obuasi in the Ashanti Region when the accident occurred.

