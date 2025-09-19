National Theatre Launches Ghana Theatre Festival 2025



Accra: The National Theatre of Ghana has launched the Ghana Theatre Festival 2025, an annual arts festival that showcases the works of diverse artists and performing arts groups in Ghana.





According to Ghana News Agency, the six-day festival, which runs from September 23 to 28, aims to build the production capacity of theatre practitioners and provide performing arts groups and individual artists with a platform to exhibit their works and talents. This year’s event invites the public and media to join in the celebration and seeks to foster a community of theatre lovers and patrons, ensuring that quality productions remain accessible to various audiences.





Mr. Henry Herbert Malm, Acting Executive Director of the National Theatre, stated that the festival celebrates and exposes Ghana’s rich cultural heritage and diversity, aligning with the Theatre’s core mandate. He emphasized the need for the Theatre to continually coordinate and provide a platform for artists to express themselves, collaborate, and discuss the challenges, prospects, and opportunities within the sector.





Mr. Malm encouraged the public to expect an exciting exhibition of culture and theatre, promising a unique experience. He mentioned there would be exhibition booths for audiences to interact with the artists about their works, challenges, and progress, highlighting the festival as a platform for both fun and business opportunities.





The theme for the event is “Showcasing the Rich Diversity of Ghanaian Culture through the Performing Arts.” Activities include “Legends Night,” which honors outstanding contributors to Ghana’s creative arts and performing industry, theatre performances by Senior High Schools, and various artistic showcases by the Department of Music and School of Performing Arts from the University of Ghana.





Additional activities will include arts exhibitions, a food bazaar, live paintings, dance aerobics, and a symposium on arts taxation, focusing on the impact of the current tax regime on the arts and cultural industry. Rev. Micheal Antonio, Head of Performing Arts at the Centre for National Culture, noted their partnership with the Ghana Education Service (GES) and Roverman Production to inspire a love for theatre among young people on September 24.





Mr. Desmond Ali Alhassan Gassanga, Regional Cultural Coordinator for Greater Accra, GES, expressed that the festival would enhance the Creative Arts and Design subject at the basic level and the newly introduced Performing Arts subject at Senior High Schools.

