GFD Launches ‘We Can Work Academy’ in Accra



Accra: The Ghana Federation of Disability Organisations (GFD), in partnership with Management and Development Fund (MDF) Ghana, has launched the ‘We Can Work Academy’ in Accra. The Academy is part of the We Can Work programme, implemented by Light for the World and the African Disability Forum (ADF) in partnership with the Mastercard Foundation. It collaborates with umbrella organisations of Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) and entrepreneurship hubs across Rwanda, Kenya, Ethiopia, Uganda, Senegal, Ghana, and Nigeria.





According to Ghana News Agency, the Academy provides young women and men with disabilities structured training that supports their entry into employment and entrepreneurship. Madam Julia Anyanewaa Appiah, Director of MDF West Africa, noted that participants would undergo a Core Life Skills Training package comprising six modules: Personal Understanding and Exploration, Self-Advocacy, Communication Skills, Sexual and Reproductive Health and Rights, Enterprise or Employment, and Mental Health. She emphasized the practical nature of the training, which aims to build self-awareness, strengthen communication, and enhance decision-making skills aligned with career goals.





Madam Appiah highlighted that one hundred young PWDs benefited from the Academy in Accra and Koforidua in the Eastern Region last year, with a target of one hundred and thirty-five for this year. She encouraged participants to seize the opportunities to improve their lives, businesses, and skills. Miss Doris Ndebugre, Acting Programmes Manager at GFD, stated that the Academy aims to equip participants with the necessary tools to identify their strengths and apply them in the workplace, contributing to more inclusive systems that recognize the contributions of Persons with Disabilities.





Participants shared their experiences and expectations from the Academy. Mrs. Brandy M. Susukpor, an Amputee Counselor and participant, expressed excitement about pursuing entrepreneurship, stating that owning a business enhances confidence and independence. Miss Beatrice Asare was satisfied with the initial training and anticipated further learning. Mr. Richard Ansah, a business owner, expected the training to improve his customer service and packaging skills, boosting product sales. Mr. Joseph Ofori expressed appreciation for the programme, which he believes will enhance their businesses and skills through marketing and socialization.

