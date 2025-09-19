Use of Energy-Efficient Solutions to Enhance Ghana’s Water Quality: Prof Adu-Manu



Accra: Professor Kofi Sarpong Adu-Manu, a senior lecturer at the University of Ghana, has highlighted the potential of energy-efficient Internet of Things (IoT) systems, combined with wireless networks and artificial intelligence, in addressing Ghana’s water quality and flooding challenges. He presented these insights during the opening ceremony of the maiden Applied Research Conference at Accra Technical University.





According to Ghana News Agency, Prof Adu-Manu emphasized the importance of integrating IoT-based monitoring into national programs and investing in smart sensors for environmental monitoring. These sensors can measure key water parameters such as temperature, pH levels, turbidity, and contamination indicators, providing crucial data on water bodies.





Prof Adu-Manu advocated for the deployment of sensor devices that can deliver early warning signals to monitor environmental conditions. He suggested that such technology could alert communities about impending dam spills, allowing them to receive timely messages on their phones or other platforms for informed decision-making.





He further stressed the necessity for computer scientists to develop algorithms that enable the effective use of these sensor devices. Prof Adu-Manu urged government support for academia and industry collaboration, calling for a policy framework that encourages innovation through budget allocation for smart infrastructure and IoT device regulations. Additionally, he highlighted the need for community education to respond to flood warnings and maintain water sensors.





Prof Amevi Akpokavi, Acting Vice-Chancellor of Accra Technical University, noted that the conference featured three flagship sub-conferences, each addressing critical pillars of sustainable development. The first sub-conference focused on Engineering, Science, and Urban Sustainability, exploring advancements in engineering, urban infrastructure, smart cities, environmental resilience, and applied science.





The second sub-conference centered on Sustainable Business and Entrepreneurship, examining innovation in business models, entrepreneurship ecosystems, digital transformation, and inclusive economic growth. The final sub-conference celebrated creativity, cultural heritage, responsible design, and the role of the arts in shaping sustainable societies under the theme of Applied Arts, Design, and Sustainability.





Prof Felix Y.H. Kutsanedzie, Acting Pro-Vice-Chancellor, underscored the need for proactive and pragmatic approaches in addressing contemporary challenges such as climate change, natural resource depletion, social inequality, food crises, health delivery issues, and waste management. He emphasized that the conference serves as a platform for translating knowledge into real-life solutions that impact lives and drive development while safeguarding the environment for future generations.

