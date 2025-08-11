National Chief Imam Conducts Janazah Prayers for Former MP and Deputy National Security Coordinator



Accra: Sheikh Osman Nuhu Shaributu, the National Chief Imam, led special Janazah prayers for the late Dr. Ibrahim Murtala Muhammed and Alhaji Limuna Muniru Mohammed at the Forecourt of the State House. Dr. Muhammed was a former Member of Parliament for Tamale Central and served as the Minister of Environment, Science and Technology, while Alhaji Muniru Mohammed was the Deputy National Security Coordinator.





According to Ghana News Agency, the Janazah prayers were conducted following a tragic helicopter crash that claimed the lives of Dr. Muhammed, Alhaji Muniru Mohammed, and six others. The solemn event was attended by family members, government officials, and the general public, who gathered to pay their final respects to the deceased.





The mortal remains of the deceased are now being transported to the new Military Cemetery at Tse-Addo in Accra for burial. The incident has left the nation in mourning, as citizens remember the contributions and service of Dr. Muhammed and Alhaji Muniru Mohammed to the country.

