National Apprenticeship Programme Launched in Ho to Empower Youth



Accra: The Volta Region has officially inaugurated the National Apprenticeship Programme (NAP) with a colourful matriculation and induction ceremony at the Jubilee Park in Ho, marking a new phase in skills development and youth empowerment. The event, held on Saturday, brought together a cohort of apprentices, master craft persons, government officials, and community stakeholders.





According to Ghana News Agency, the event was graced by Mr. James Gunu, the Volta Regional Minister, and Mr. Osman Abdulai Ayariga, the Chief Executive Officer of the National Youth Authority (NYA). Mr. Gunu, in his keynote address, described the programme as a pivotal step in addressing youth unemployment and promoting sustainable livelihoods. He noted that the initiative forms part of government’s flagship policies to build a stronger human resource base for national development.





Mr. Gunu emphasized that the programme is not merely about training but reshaping the economic trajectory of the region by creating opportunities for young individuals to transform their potential into prosperity. He highlighted that the NAP is supported by a GHS300 million allocation in the 2025 national budget, demonstrating the government’s commitment to equipping the youth with employable skills and reducing dependency.





Mr. Osman Ayariga praised the Volta Region for its enthusiastic embrace of the initiative, noting that the programme represents a significant expression of the Authority’s mission to provide Ghanaian youth with a platform and resources to succeed. He added that the Volta Region’s heritage of resilience and industry makes it an ideal location to pioneer the programme.





In the pilot phase within the Volta Region, 2,060 apprentices have been enrolled to be trained under the guidance of 412 Master Craft Persons across various trades and vocations. The training includes free, high-quality, competency-based instruction designed to align with industry standards. Additionally, apprentices will receive monthly stipends and essential start-up equipment upon successful completion of the programme.





Officials explained that the NAP’s design ensures that apprentices graduate with both technical knowledge and entrepreneurial skills, enabling them to create jobs for themselves and others. The ceremony featured a matriculation pledge, where apprentices committed to diligence and discipline throughout their training, and a symbolic presentation of identification cards and training materials to selected apprentices.





The launch of the National Apprenticeship Programme in the Volta Region indicates the government’s intent to expand technical and vocational education nationwide, aiming to reduce unemployment and build a skilled workforce for the future.

