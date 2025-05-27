Nana Ama Amissah III’s Appointment to Ghana Gold Board: A Commitment to National Service



Accra: The Queen Mother of the Mankessim Traditional Area, Nana Ama Amissah III, has expressed her heartfelt gratitude to President John Dramani Mahama following her recent appointment to the Board of the Ghana Gold Board (GoldBoD). This appointment is seen by her as a national call to duty, where she pledges to serve with diligence and integrity alongside her fellow board members.





According to Ghana News Agency, Nana Ama Amissah emphasized her appreciation for the trust placed in her and committed to protecting Ghana’s heritage while igniting a prosperous future for every Ghanaian. She acknowledged the unwavering guidance of the Chief of Mankessim, Nana Amanfo Adu VI, and the support of the people of Mankessim. She articulated her vision to uphold the Gold Board’s strategic role in stabilizing the national currency and maximizing the economic benefits from Ghana’s gold reserves.





Nana Ama Amissah detailed the Board’s mission as part of a comprehensive national strategy to reform Ghana’s gold economy, combat illicit gold trade, and strengthen the country’s financial resilience. She vowed to maintain the highest standards of governance, transparency, and stakeholder engagement.





Describing her appointment as timely, she expressed her intent to leverage the position to attract meaningful investments that would drive sustainable development, create jobs, and economically empower local communities in her traditional area. She called on local and foreign investors, as well as those in the Diaspora, to invest in Mankessim’s abundant opportunities to achieve the town’s vision of accelerated development.





Nana Ama Amissah highlighted Mankessim’s unique strengths, including natural resources, cultural heritage, and vibrant trade, making it a promising destination for investments in mining, agriculture, tourism, and infrastructure development. She explained that the name ‘Mankessim,’ meaning ‘Oman Kese’ or ‘big town,’ signified its status and potential for economic growth and job creation.





Despite challenges such as limited infrastructure and inadequate healthcare and educational resources, Nana Ama Amissah urged unity among her people. She called for collective efforts in transforming challenges into opportunities and building a legacy of progress, hope, and prosperity for all.





Nana Ama Amissah III is recognized for her achievements, including pioneering and leading the Central Region Queen Mothers Association. She champions women’s empowerment through initiatives like the ‘Beyond Kitchen Campaign’ and advocates for fistula education. Her efforts in supporting education, fighting child labor and trafficking, and promoting African culture and moral values are noteworthy.





She extended her gratitude to the First Lady, Mrs. Lordina Mahama, the Chief of Staff, Mr. Julius Debrah, the Finance Minister, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, and others who have been pillars of support for her.

